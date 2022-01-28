2021 Mazda CX-5 GX - Like New - No Accidents - One Owner

$30,799 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 6 5 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8198214

8198214 Stock #: U1547A

U1547A VIN: JM3KFBBL1M0109011

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 18,654 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Rear Collision Warning Active Brake Assist Convenience Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 4 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Metal-look/piano black dash trim Clock: In-radio display Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 991 mm Fuel Capacity: 58 L Blind Spot Detection Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Grey aluminum rims Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,405 mm Front Head Room: 1,009 mm Overall Width: 1,842 mm Overall height: 1,680 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,007 mm TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,550 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Wheelbase: 2,698 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,687 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,451 mm Integrated mobile satellite communications device Keyless ignition with push button start 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)

