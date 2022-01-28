$CALL+ tax & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2021 Mazda CX-9
Location
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
48,463KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8250744
- Stock #: BC0178
- VIN: JM3TCBAY7M0450102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,463 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether you love the technological innovation behind the 2021 Mazda CX-9 or whether you love the way it looks, the CX-9 is crafted to deliver a superbly rich driving experience. Be it everyday commutes or once in a lifetime cross-country treks, driving solo or with friends and family, the CX-9 pairs award-winning technology with elegant finishes and premium features for unforgettable moments behind the wheel.This SUV has 48,463 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Privacy glass: Deep
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Clock: In-radio display
Front Shoulder Room: 1,471 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,476 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.6 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,440 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,001 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,458 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 899 mm
Overall height: 1,717 mm
Curb weight: 1,994 kg
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,638 kg
Colored center console trim
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,349 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,017 L
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,019 mm
Wheelbase: 2,930 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 754 mm
Overall Length: 5,065 mm
Overall Width: 1,989 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Stability controll with anti-roll
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
MAZDA CONNECT Mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
