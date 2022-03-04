$37,095+ tax & licensing
$37,095
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GT w/Turbo i-ACTIV - Navigation
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$37,095
+ taxes & licensing
25,433KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8548988
- Stock #: BC0370
- VIN: JM1BPBMY5M1316185
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,433 KM
Vehicle Description
Innovative performance isn't just about power it's about an engaging, responsive drive that connects you to the road. This 2021 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Like all Mazdas, this 2021 Mazda3 was built with one thing in mind: you. Born from our obsession with creating beautiful vehicles and expressed through our design language called Kodo: which means Soul of Motion Mazda aimed to capture movement, even while standing still. Stepping inside its elegant and airy cabin, you'll feel right at home with ultra comfortable seats, a perfectly positioned steering wheel, and top notch technology for the modern era.This hatchback has 25,433 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GT w/Turbo i-ACTIV. This top of the line all wheel drive GT offers more luxury, safety and convenience with features such as navigation, a power sunroof, leather heated seats, a Bose premium audio system with 12 speakers and SiriusXM. Additional features include a large 8.8 inch colour touchscreen with Mazda Connect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, larger aluminum wheels, LED adaptive front-lighting, a heated leather steering wheel, lane keep assist, a Smart City brake system and distance pacing cruise control. You will also get a blind spot monitoring system with rear cross traffic alert, a proximity key for push button start and advanced keyless entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 140+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear cross traffic alert
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
Aluminum Wheels
Cargo Area Light
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 45
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Premium Audio
Navigation
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Self-leveling headlights
Driver and passenger knee airbags
LED Lights
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm
Overall height: 1,440 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 952 mm
Fuel Capacity: 48 L
Curb weight: 1,535 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,414 mm
Black aluminum rims
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,356 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Manual child safety locks
Rear Head Room: 928 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,334 L
Overall Length: 4,459 mm
Rear Leg Room: 891 mm
Lane Keep Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Overall Width: 1,797 mm
Wheelbase : 2,726 mm
Rear Hip Room : 1,292 mm
Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
Gross vehicle weight: 1,915 kg
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Distance Pacing Cruise
