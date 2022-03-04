2021 Mazda MAZDA3

$37,095 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 4 3 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8548988

Stock #: BC0370

VIN: JM1BPBMY5M1316185

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 25,433 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Rear cross traffic alert Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Exterior Aluminum Wheels Cargo Area Light Black grille Body-coloured bumpers ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 45 Convenience Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Piano black center console trim Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Permanent locking hubs Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Total Number of Speakers: 12 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Premium Audio Navigation Blind Spot Monitoring Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Surround Audio Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Self-leveling headlights Driver and passenger knee airbags LED Lights Tires: Width: 215 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 18.0" Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm Overall height: 1,440 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km Front Head Room: 952 mm Fuel Capacity: 48 L Curb weight: 1,535 kg Front Shoulder Room: 1,414 mm Black aluminum rims Rear Shoulder Room: 1,356 mm Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Manual child safety locks Rear Head Room: 928 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,334 L Overall Length: 4,459 mm Rear Leg Room: 891 mm Lane Keep Assist Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Overall Width: 1,797 mm Wheelbase : 2,726 mm Rear Hip Room : 1,292 mm Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) Gross vehicle weight: 1,915 kg Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Distance Pacing Cruise Cli

