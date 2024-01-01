$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz A
Class 220 4MATIC Sedan
2021 Mercedes-Benz A
Class 220 4MATIC Sedan
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,550KM
VIN W1K3G4FB5MJ314077
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P11PA108
- Mileage 36,550 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2021 A-Class is built to be an aggressive design driven four door compact with a high dose of luxury and all around family friendly versatility. This 2021 Mercedes-Benz A Class is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is a modern, luxurious and dynamic compact with amazing capabilities. Its premium, ultramodern cabin is spacious and state-of-the-art with highly advanced technology. With a clean pure design, coupled with an opulent and minimalist approach to its interior, accentuates the modern Mercedes Benz design philosophy of 'sensual purity.'This low mileage sedan has just 36,550 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our A Class's trim level is 220 4MATIC Sedan. This A220 delivers on classic Mercedes luxury and style with modern features including a dual row panoramic sunroof, wi-fi hotspot, LCD infotainment with streaming audio, heated seats, a leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, proximity key with push button start, remote keyless entry, and smart device remote engine start. The style continues on the exterior with a quasi dual exhaust, aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, and automatic headlamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Run flat tires
Safety
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Multi-link front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Aluminum door trim
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir
Silver aluminum rims
Grille with chrome bar
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Capacity: 51 L
Overall Width: 1,796 mm
Front Head Room: 978 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Overall height: 1,440 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,062 mm
Rear Head Room: 945 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.6 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Rear Leg Room: 861 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,446 mm
Manual child safety locks
Piano black/aluminum dash trim
Curb weight: 1,550 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Keyless ignition with push button start
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
3 USB ports
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only
Panorama express open/close glass sunroof
ECall Emergency System
Audio System Premium Brand : MBUX
Forward Collision Mitigation : Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking
Wheelbase : 2,729 mm
Front Hip Room : 1,457 mm
Overall Length: 4,549 mm
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
2021 Mercedes-Benz A