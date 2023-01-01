$52,705+ tax & licensing
$52,705
+ taxes & licensing
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
300 4MATIC SUV - Low Mileage
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$52,705
+ taxes & licensing
18,760KM
Used
- Stock #: N11PA069T?
- VIN: W1N0G8EB7MV306974
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mojave Silver Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N11PA069T?
- Mileage 18,760 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
Power and capability is refined by a remarkably luxurious interior, all encased in a stylish, sleek exterior. This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The GLC aims to keep raising benchmarks for sport utility vehicles. Its athletic, aerodynamic body envelops an elegantly high-tech cabin. With sports car like performance and styling combined with astonishing SUV utility and capability, this is the vehicle for the active family on the go. Whether your next adventure is to the city, or out in the country, this GLC is ready to get you there in style and comfort. This low mileage SUV has just 18,760 kms. It's mojave silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our GLC's trim level is 300 4MATIC SUV. With heated ARTICO seats, memory settings, a power liftgate, and remote keyless entry, this GLC 300 is as convenient and comfortable as it is cool and capable. Add in the tech features, like Apple CarPlay, blind spot assist, active emergency braking, driver attention monitoring, and a rear view camera and some sweet style from the aluminum wheels and chrome trim, and you have an instant classic.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Power Lumbar Support
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
10-Way Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Live Traffic Information
Touchpad
MBUX Extended Functions
Power Adjustable Front Passenger's Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/EASY ENTRY/EXIT Auto Tilt-Away
Safety
First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Run-flat Tires
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Radio: Connect 20 Mid
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.27 Axle Ratio
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
66 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
GVWR: 2,365 kgs
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
665.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2