<b>Premium Package, Technology Package, Night Package!</b><br> <br> Check out our wide selection of <b>NEW</b> and <b>PRE-OWNED</b> vehicles today!<br> <br> This 2021 GLE was made to withstand the test of time. This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE is fresh on our lot in Sudbury. <br> <br>In the world of luxury SUVs, the Mercedes-Benz GLE has always been the gold standard so it comes as no surprise that this GLE easily tops the market. With amazing features, and a seeming endless list of premium options, this Mercedes-Benz GLE is here to change the luxury SUV class forever. If luxury or capability is what youre after, come check out this elegant SUV.This SUV has 92,650 kms. Its obsidian black metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lkU63cFOxjkNTMfD021aXnqSSqlJ0cIH target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 362HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Package, Technology Package, Night Package.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

92,650 KM

$57,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

4MATIC SUV - Premium Package

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

4MATIC SUV - Premium Package

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-522-7777

$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,650KM
VIN 4JGFB5KB7MA540036

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Espresso Brown/Black ARTICO
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,650 KM

Premium Package, Technology Package, Night Package!

Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!

This 2021 GLE was made to withstand the test of time. This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

In the world of luxury SUVs, the Mercedes-Benz GLE has always been the gold standard so it comes as no surprise that this GLE easily tops the market. With amazing features, and a seeming endless list of premium options, this Mercedes-Benz GLE is here to change the luxury SUV class forever. If luxury or capability is what you're after, come check out this elegant SUV.This SUV has 92,650 kms. It's obsidian black metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 362HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Package, Technology Package, Night Package.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! o~o

Trailer Hitch

R
PREMIUM PACKAGE
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
e
Night Package
CLS
ML/GLE

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

705-522-7777

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE