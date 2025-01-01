$57,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE
4MATIC SUV - Premium Package
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE
4MATIC SUV - Premium Package
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$57,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,650KM
VIN 4JGFB5KB7MA540036
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Espresso Brown/Black ARTICO
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Package, Technology Package, Night Package!
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
This 2021 GLE was made to withstand the test of time. This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
In the world of luxury SUVs, the Mercedes-Benz GLE has always been the gold standard so it comes as no surprise that this GLE easily tops the market. With amazing features, and a seeming endless list of premium options, this Mercedes-Benz GLE is here to change the luxury SUV class forever. If luxury or capability is what you're after, come check out this elegant SUV.This SUV has 92,650 kms. It's obsidian black metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 362HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Package, Technology Package, Night Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! o~o
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
This 2021 GLE was made to withstand the test of time. This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
In the world of luxury SUVs, the Mercedes-Benz GLE has always been the gold standard so it comes as no surprise that this GLE easily tops the market. With amazing features, and a seeming endless list of premium options, this Mercedes-Benz GLE is here to change the luxury SUV class forever. If luxury or capability is what you're after, come check out this elegant SUV.This SUV has 92,650 kms. It's obsidian black metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 362HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Package, Technology Package, Night Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Additional Features
R
PREMIUM PACKAGE
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
e
Night Package
CLS
ML/GLE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE 4MATIC SUV - Premium Package 92,650 KM $57,900 + tax & lic
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4MATIC SUV - Premium Package 32,161 KM $37,979 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 4MATIC SUV - Premium Package 81,785 KM $37,895 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-522-XXXX(click to show)
$57,900
+ taxes & licensing
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE