2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE
4MATIC SUV 12,150 OF FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDED!
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$59,898
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,467KM
VIN 4JGFB5KB2MA554541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N11QA239T
- Mileage 41,467 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage!
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
This 2021 GLE was made to withstand the test of time. This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
In the world of luxury SUVs, the Mercedes-Benz GLE has always been the gold standard so it comes as no surprise that this GLE easily tops the market. With amazing features, and a seeming endless list of premium options, this Mercedes-Benz GLE is here to change the luxury SUV class forever. If luxury or capability is what you're after, come check out this elegant SUV.This low mileage SUV has just 41,467 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 362HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
This vehicle has been examined inside and outand under followed by a demanding road test. If deficiencies were found at any time during This Vehicle is Mercedes-Benz Star Certified! the process, they have been repaired, replaced or reconditioned using only genuine Mercedes-Benz parts. Tested by one of our fully trained technicians, a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicle is only approved and qualifies for the Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Warranty when it meets mandatory inspection standards. How your Mercedes-Benz achieves Certified status. 166-point Inspection: - Engine Test - Fluids - Electrical Systems - Undercarriage/Drivetrain - Appearance Standards - Safety, Security and Solidity - On Road Evaluation.
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Additional Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Intelligent Drive Package
Windshield Heater
Night Package
OMISSION OF AUGMENTED REALITY FOR NAVIGATION
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
