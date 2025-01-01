Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Certified, Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> Check out our wide selection of <b>NEW</b> and <b>PRE-OWNED</b> vehicles today!<br> <br> This 2021 GLE was made to withstand the test of time. This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE is fresh on our lot in Sudbury. <br> <br>In the world of luxury SUVs, the Mercedes-Benz GLE has always been the gold standard so it comes as no surprise that this GLE easily tops the market. With amazing features, and a seeming endless list of premium options, this Mercedes-Benz GLE is here to change the luxury SUV class forever. If luxury or capability is what youre after, come check out this elegant SUV.This low mileage SUV has just 41,467 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Its white in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=oTXVK7clFei6QRmLCwv8qtOo6GHl/9zK target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 362HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. And its got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/>This vehicle has been examined inside and outand under followed by a demanding road test. If deficiencies were found at any time during This Vehicle is Mercedes-Benz Star Certified! the process, they have been repaired, replaced or reconditioned using only genuine Mercedes-Benz parts. Tested by one of our fully trained technicians, a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicle is only approved and qualifies for the Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Warranty when it meets mandatory inspection standards. How your Mercedes-Benz achieves Certified status. 166-point Inspection: - Engine Test - Fluids - Electrical Systems - Undercarriage/Drivetrain - Appearance Standards - Safety, Security and Solidity - On Road Evaluation.<br> <br/><br>Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! o~o

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

41,467 KM

Details Description Features

$59,898

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

4MATIC SUV 12,150 OF FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDED!

Watch This Vehicle
12816040

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

4MATIC SUV 12,150 OF FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDED!

Location

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-522-7777

Contact Seller

$59,898

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,467KM
VIN 4JGFB5KB2MA554541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N11QA239T
  • Mileage 41,467 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Low Mileage!

Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!

This 2021 GLE was made to withstand the test of time. This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

In the world of luxury SUVs, the Mercedes-Benz GLE has always been the gold standard so it comes as no surprise that this GLE easily tops the market. With amazing features, and a seeming endless list of premium options, this Mercedes-Benz GLE is here to change the luxury SUV class forever. If luxury or capability is what you're after, come check out this elegant SUV.This low mileage SUV has just 41,467 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 362HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/


This vehicle has been examined inside and outand under followed by a demanding road test. If deficiencies were found at any time during This Vehicle is Mercedes-Benz Star Certified! the process, they have been repaired, replaced or reconditioned using only genuine Mercedes-Benz parts. Tested by one of our fully trained technicians, a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicle is only approved and qualifies for the Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Warranty when it meets mandatory inspection standards. How your Mercedes-Benz achieves Certified status. 166-point Inspection: - Engine Test - Fluids - Electrical Systems - Undercarriage/Drivetrain - Appearance Standards - Safety, Security and Solidity - On Road Evaluation.


Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! o~o

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Intelligent Drive Package
Windshield Heater
Night Package
OMISSION OF AUGMENTED REALITY FOR NAVIGATION

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

Used 2022 Toyota Tacoma ACCESS CAB 6A for sale in Sudbury, ON
2022 Toyota Tacoma ACCESS CAB 6A 73,113 KM $43,994 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Cadillac XT4 Sport - Leather Seats - Power Liftgate for sale in Sudbury, ON
2024 Cadillac XT4 Sport - Leather Seats - Power Liftgate 40,249 KM $45,994 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 4MATIC Coupe $12,785 OF OPTIONS INCLUDED! for sale in Sudbury, ON
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 4MATIC Coupe $12,785 OF OPTIONS INCLUDED! 45,888 KM $67,878 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-522-XXXX

(click to show)

705-522-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,898

+ taxes & licensing>

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

705-522-7777

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE