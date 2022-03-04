$32,051+ tax & licensing
$32,051
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
ES AWC - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$32,051
+ taxes & licensing
5,610KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8558231
- Stock #: BC0345
- VIN: JA4AJUAU8MU604124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,610 KM
Vehicle Description
The ultimate combo of style, tech, efficiency and practicality, the Mitsubishi RVR is a unique crossover in a sea of SUV's. This 2021 Mitsubishi RVR is for sale today in Sudbury.
Whether you want a fantastic city driving experience or to find a picturesque hidden camping spot, the Mitsubishi RVR has everything you need and desire to get you there. The RVR was built to discover new experiences, and this crossover SUV perfectly captures your adventurous spirit. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling.This low mileage SUV has just 5,610 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RVR's trim level is ES AWC. This confident RVR ES comes very well equipped with all?wheel control, supportive heated front seats, a leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, LED headlights, remote keyless entry and automatic climate control. Additional features include electronic stability control with hill start assist, an 8 inch color link display that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Climate Control, Streaming Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Cargo Area Light
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 70
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Piano black center console trim
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Piano black dash trim
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Clock: In-radio display
LED Lights
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Front Head Room: 1,000 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Rear Head Room: 963 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Length: 4,365 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,310 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall Width: 1,810 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,970 kg
Rear Leg Room: 921 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,056 mm
Overall height: 1,645 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,324 mm
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 1,402 L
Curb weight: 1,480 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay mirroring
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5