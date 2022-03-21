Menu
2021 Mitsubishi RVR

13,542 KM

Details Features

$31,120

+ tax & licensing
$31,120

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

ES

ES

Location

13,542KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8734568
  • Stock #: 062440A
  • VIN: JA4AJUAU0MU603887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,542 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

