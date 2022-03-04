2021 Nissan Altima

$34,708 + taxes & licensing 6 , 5 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8548982

8548982 Stock #: BC0369

BC0369 VIN: 1N4BL4BW1MN401659

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 6,531 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer remote start Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear NissanConnect Exterior Aluminum Wheels Cargo Area Light Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome accents Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Comfort Interior air filtration Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Blind Spot Monitoring Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Driver and passenger knee airbags Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 215 mm Front Head Room: 996 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Capacity: 61 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km Overall height: 1,450 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Leg Room: 894 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,371 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Max cargo capacity: 436 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm Rear Head Room: 937 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,323 mm Overall Width: 1,852 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,478 mm Front Leg Room: 1,113 mm Wheelbase: 2,825 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,517 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,018 kg Overall Length: 4,900 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Rear reverse sensing system 4 USB ports Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) Collision Mitigation NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring Rear Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI)

