2021 Nissan Altima
2.5 SE - Heated Seats - Remote Start
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
6,531KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8548982
- Stock #: BC0369
- VIN: 1N4BL4BW1MN401659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,531 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Nissan Altima offers generous passenger space, impressive performance, and tons of modern technology. This 2021 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
With a comfortable and well appointed interior, a well composed and lively ride quality, and a fresh modern exterior, this 2021 Nissan Altima is single handedly changing the face of Nissan. Stylish, full of tech, and expertly refined, this Altima is perfectly modern and ready with the next generation of driving assistance programs. The future is here in this 2021 Nissan Altima.This low mileage sedan has just 6,531 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Altima's trim level is 2.5 SE. This Altima S is loaded with some awesome convenience and comfort like dual power heated side mirrors with turn signals, Advanced Drive-Assist Display, Siri Eyes Free, AutoHold brake feature, hands free texting assistant, remote start, and heated front seats. Improving your ride and keeping you safe is some great new technology like all wheel drive, 4 wheel independent suspension, active understeer control that ups braking power on the turning side of the vehicle, intelligent automatic headlights, intelligent forward collision warning with emergency braking, driver alertness assistance, lane departure warning, rear parking assist, blind spot monitoring, intelligent ride control, aluminum wheels, and intelligent trace control that uses braking to assist in cornering. An 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keeps you connected in a next generation cockpit. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Monitoring, Collision Mitigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current.
Come by and check out our fleet of 140+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
NissanConnect
Aluminum Wheels
Cargo Area Light
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome accents
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Interior air filtration
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Front Head Room: 996 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Capacity: 61 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,450 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Leg Room: 894 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,371 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Max cargo capacity: 436 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
Rear Head Room: 937 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,323 mm
Overall Width: 1,852 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,478 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,113 mm
Wheelbase: 2,825 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,517 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,018 kg
Overall Length: 4,900 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
4 USB ports
Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Collision Mitigation
NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring
Rear Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI)
