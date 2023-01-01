$52,355+ tax & licensing
$52,355
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of Sudbury
705-419-2285
2021 RAM 1500
2021 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-419-2285
$52,355
+ taxes & licensing
24,930KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9598876
- Stock #: P12NA028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FLAME RED
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 24,930 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Garage door transmitter
Front seatback map pockets
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Front heated seats
4-way adjustable front headrests
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
GPS Antenna Input
Smart Device Integration
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
8.4" Touchscreen
Google Android Auto
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front fog lights
Rear wheelhouse liners
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Spray-in bedliner
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
USB Mobile Projection
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
Telescoping Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Quick Order Package 25L Sport
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Led Headlights
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Flame Red
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)
Apple CarPlay Capable
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM (STD)
Vinyl/Cloth Front Bucket Seats (J7)
BLACK VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS (J7)
Requires Subscription
20" x 9" Aluminum Wheels
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling HEMI Badge 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2