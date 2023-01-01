2021 RAM 1500

$52,355 + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 9 3 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour FLAME RED

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 24,930 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Front Reading Lights Keyless Start Garage door transmitter Front seatback map pockets Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Front heated seats 4-way adjustable front headrests Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth GPS Antenna Input Smart Device Integration Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat 8.4" Touchscreen Google Android Auto 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Class IV Receiver Hitch Front Anti-Roll Bar 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Rear Step Bumper Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Front fog lights Rear wheelhouse liners Heated Exterior Mirrors Spray-in bedliner Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals USB Mobile Projection Black Dual Exhaust Tips Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY Integrated Centre Stack Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Panic Alarm Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Quick Order Package 25L Sport Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover Rear Anti-Roll Bar Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Led Headlights 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) Flame Red Power Folding Exterior Mirrors TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) Apple CarPlay/Android Auto TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD) Apple CarPlay Capable WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM (STD) Vinyl/Cloth Front Bucket Seats (J7) BLACK VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS (J7) Requires Subscription 20" x 9" Aluminum Wheels ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling HEMI Badge 220 Amp Alternator (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

