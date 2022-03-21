2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$39,400 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8689457

8689457 Stock #: BC0245B

BC0245B VIN: JF2GTHNC3M8245486

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 31,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Exterior Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome accents Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Overhead console: Mini Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Self-leveling headlights Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harman/kardon Simulated carbon fibre/metal-look door trim Premium Sound Package Metal-look/piano black center console trim Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,411 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Rear Head Room: 960 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Front Head Room: 955 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 63 L Rear Leg Room: 926 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,800 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,985 kg Max cargo capacity: 1,569 L SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Front Shoulder Room: 1,441 mm Leather/piano black shift knob trim Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1,615 mm Lane Keep Assist Front Hip Room: 1,398 mm Curb weight: 1,516 kg Overall Length: 4,465 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Lane Departure Warning: Active STARLINK Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Rear Hip Room: 1,401 mm Collision Mitigation Forward Collision Mitigation : EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only Rear Collision Mitigation : Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB) STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Mirroring Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Wheelbase: 2,665 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.