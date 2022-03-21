$38,870+ tax & licensing
$38,870
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Outdoor w/Eyesight - Heated Seats
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$38,870
+ taxes & licensing
26,025KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8955013
- Stock #: BC0483
- VIN: JF2GTHSC4MH246330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,025 KM
Vehicle Description
Hard to get to is where the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek goes in easy comfort and style. This 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Designed to go further, the safe, reliable and capable 2021 Subaru Crosstrek will take you where others can't. Whether it's a highway or high pass the Crosstrek's high clearance, all wheel drive, and well tuned suspension will take you to work in comfort and to the trailhead with ease. Find those hard to get to places with the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek.This SUV has 26,025 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Outdoor w/Eyesight. This Outdoor Crosstrek comes equipped with unique badging and design elements, unique wheels, a 180 degree front facing camera, off-road worthy traction modes, fog lights, automatic headlights, automatic climate control and a leather appointed interior with a leather wrapped steering wheel and heated seats. This crossover also comes with a 6.5 inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), USB port/iPod control, and steering wheel audio controls. You'll also get aluminum alloy wheels, and a rear view camera to help get into those crowded trail heads. This Crosstrek also comes with Subaru's patented EyeSight system, complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Unique Wheels, Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 190+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Keyless Entry
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Heated Seats
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Simulated carbon fibre/metal-look dash trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Simulated carbon fibre door trim
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,411 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Front Head Room: 1,010 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 63 L
Rear Leg Room: 926 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,800 mm
Grey aluminum rims
Gross vehicle weight: 1,985 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,569 L
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Curb weight: 1,485 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,441 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,615 mm
Lane Keep Assist
Front Hip Room: 1,398 mm
Overall Length: 4,465 mm
Rear Head Room: 966 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Black w/metal-look accents grille
Lane Departure Warning: Active
STARLINK
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Front exterior parking camera
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Rear Hip Room: 1,401 mm
Collision Mitigation
Unique Wheels
Forward Collision Mitigation : EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Mirroring
Wheelbase: 2,665 mm
Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - smart device only (subscription required)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5