2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$35,775 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 5 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9598873

Stock #: P12NA029

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # P12NA029

Mileage 69,550 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Front Reading Lights Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 3.70 Axle Ratio Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Heated reclining front bucket seats Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Front fog lights 18" x 7" aluminum alloy wheels Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 8 speakers HD Radio Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Defrost POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Panic Alarm Telematics Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Knee Air Bag Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Roof rack: rails only AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Led Headlights Exterior parking camera rear Generic Sun/Moonroof Rear Collision Mitigation Requires Subscription harman/kardon® Speakers Emergency communication system: STARLINK Radio: 8" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

