$35,775
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited
Location
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
69,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9598873
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Limited CVT, 8-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/152
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3.70 Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated reclining front bucket seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lights
18" x 7" aluminum alloy wheels
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
HD Radio
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather upholstery
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Defrost
POWER MOONROOF
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Telematics
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Knee Air Bag
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Led Headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
harman/kardon® Speakers
Emergency communication system: STARLINK
Radio: 8" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA
STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
