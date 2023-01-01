$27,564+ tax & licensing
$27,564
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
SD
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
61,409KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9569050
- Stock #: B01PA033
- VIN: 5YFBPMBEXMP238602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,409 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded with premium safety features, this Toyota Corolla also offers assertive style and performance that thrills. Thanks to it's powerful yet efficient engine, this amazing compact sedan yeilds incredible fuel economy in a fun to drive package. With seating for five and a folding rear seat, it comes with plenty of extra space for family, friends or extra cargo when needed. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This sedan has 61,409 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.8L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Audio system memory card slot
Piano black dash trim
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Electric power steering
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Front Head Room: 973 mm
Overall Width: 1,780 mm
Max cargo capacity: 371 L
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Rear Leg Room: 884 mm
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Overall height: 1,435 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall Length: 4,630 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,785 kg
Manual child safety locks
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,313 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Pre-Collision System (PCS)
