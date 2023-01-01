$32,798 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 2 , 3 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10348074

10348074 Stock #: B01PA176

B01PA176 VIN: 2T3B1RFVXMC191202

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 92,345 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/body-colour surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Forward Collision Warning Lane Keep Assist Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Blind Spot Monitoring Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Silver styled steel rims Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Clock: In-radio display LED Lights Diameter of tires: 17.0" Overall height: 1,702 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 960 mm Fuel Capacity: 55 L Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Front Head Room: 1,003 mm Urethane shift knob trim Overall Length: 4,595 mm Overall Width: 1,855 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Wheelbase: 2,690 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,433 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,091 kg Rear Head Room: 1,003 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,720 kg Lane Departure Warning: Active 1 USB port Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Max cargo capacity: 1,976 L Rear Hip Room : 1,211 mm Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota)

