$39,100+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,100
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of Sudbury
705-419-2285
2021 Toyota RAV4
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE $500 Finance Incentive!
Location
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-419-2285
$39,100
+ taxes & licensing
12,501KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8933371
- Stock #: US1419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # US1419
- Mileage 12,501 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, LE AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.177 Axle Ratio
AM/FM Radio
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
17" steel wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Telematics
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Knee Air Bag
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Roof rack: rails only
Auto high-beam headlights
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Requires Subscription
Forward collision: Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 mitigation
Emergency communication system: Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota)
Radio: Audio Plus
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Subaru of Sudbury
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2