$46,976+ tax & licensing
$46,976
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Tacoma
SR - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
45,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9372433
- Stock #: B10NA026
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN9MX061440
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Toyota's reputation of quality and value doesn't stop at their cars. This Tacoma is one of the best pickup trucks on the market. This 2021 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50+ year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combines it all into one unstoppable package. There's also more to this impressive machine than just its aggressive good looks. Inside you'll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 45,000 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V PDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tacoma's trim level is SR. Built to out-perform, this dependable Tacoma comes with everything you need and more such as a 6 foot cargo bed with a rear step bumper and an easy lift & lower tailgate, remote keyless entry, heated front seats, a 7 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, a rear view camera, USB and aux jacks, power heated mirrors and rear underseat storage. Additional features include a sliding rear window, Toyota Safety Sense that includes lane departure warning, automatic highbeam assist, dynamic radar cruise control and pedestrian detection plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Ez Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Streaming Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trailer Hitch
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 75
AM/FM Stereo
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Overhead console: Mini
Interior air filtration
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary engine cooler
Silver styled steel rims
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Overall Width: 1,890 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.5 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.0 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,496 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,540 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,453 mm
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Leg Room: 1,090 mm
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
Front Head Room: 1,009 mm
TOUCHSCREEN
Rear Leg Room: 828 mm
Curb weight: 2,032 kg
Manual child safety locks
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Overall Height : 1,794 mm
EZ Tailgate
Overall Length : 5,729 mm
Wheelbase : 3,572 mm
Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P)
