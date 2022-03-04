$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Golf
Highline
Location
1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7
11,608KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8640710
- Stock #: BC0152
- VIN: 3VWG57AU6MM009523
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 11,608 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic
1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7