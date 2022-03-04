Menu
2021 Volkswagen Golf

11,608 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino BMW

705-419-2304

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Golf

2021 Volkswagen Golf

Highline

2021 Volkswagen Golf

Highline

Location

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

705-419-2304

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

11,608KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8640710
  • Stock #: BC0152
  • VIN: 3VWG57AU6MM009523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0152
  • Mileage 11,608 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Palladino BMW

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

