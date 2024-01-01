$50,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD Custom Trail Boss APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, SIRIUS XM, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAM, CRUISE CONTROL, TAILGATE ASSIST!!
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD Custom Trail Boss APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, SIRIUS XM, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAM, CRUISE CONTROL, TAILGATE ASSIST!!
Location
The Car Lot Etc.
2231 Lasalle BLVD, Sudbury, ON P3A 2A9
705-560-3999
$50,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,826 KM
Vehicle Description
The Future is here! Buy Online 24/7365 Days a year. Easy Approvals at The Car Lot etc. We keep it simple". Best inventory Best Approvals Best Rates Best Sales Team Best Customer Service in Greater Sudbury and Northern Ontario. We deal with most Banks and Lenders to get you the best rates an Independent Dealership can offer. Credit not so perfect due to Bankruptcy Proposal, Divorce, Separation, Health, Job Loss, COVID-19, we have the Best Credit Rebuilding Program Available, Options for Everyone. We are OMVIC compliant and a member of the UCDA. The Car Lot etc. is the most Transparent and Trusted dealer you will ever deal with. PLEASE ADD TAXES & LICENCING to all Advertised Prices. We have staff that speak FRENCH and SPANISH!......
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Lot Etc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email The Car Lot Etc.
The Car Lot Etc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-560-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-560-3999