We deal with most Banks and Lenders to get you the best rates an Independent Dealership can offer. Credit not so perfect due to Bankruptcy Proposal, Divorce, Separation, Health, Job Loss, COVID-19, we have the Best Credit Rebuilding Program Available, Options for Everyone. We are OMVIC compliant and a member of the UCDA. PLEASE ADD TAXES & LICENCING to all Advertised Prices. We have staff that speak FRENCH and SPANISH!

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

58,826 KM

Details Description Features

$50,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD Custom Trail Boss APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, SIRIUS XM, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAM, CRUISE CONTROL, TAILGATE ASSIST!!

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD Custom Trail Boss APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, SIRIUS XM, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAM, CRUISE CONTROL, TAILGATE ASSIST!!

Location

The Car Lot Etc.

2231 Lasalle BLVD, Sudbury, ON P3A 2A9

705-560-3999

$50,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,826KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCPYCEL0NG189456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,826 KM

Vehicle Description

We deal with most Banks and Lenders to get you the best rates an Independent Dealership can offer. Credit not so perfect due to Bankruptcy Proposal, Divorce, Separation, Health, Job Loss, COVID-19, we have the Best Credit Rebuilding Program Available, Options for Everyone. We are OMVIC compliant and a member of the UCDA. PLEASE ADD TAXES & LICENCING to all Advertised Prices. We have staff that speak FRENCH and SPANISH!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

The Car Lot Etc.

The Car Lot Etc.

2231 Lasalle BLVD, Sudbury, ON P3A 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$50,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Lot Etc.

705-560-3999

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500