2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
36,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10384428
- Stock #: B01PA138T
- VIN: 1GC4YNE78NF170981
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Top-notch tech goes for every part of the 2022 Silverado HD from the materials used to build it, to the amazing assistive and connective technology. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Built to be cutting edge from the ground up, this 2022 Silverado HD offers the best and innovative technology from the material used to build it, to the instinctive and fun infotainment, to the loads of assistive technology to make your work day easier. With the ability to help you hook a trailer, stay connected, load the bed, and navigate, this 2022 Silverado will become your favorite coworker in a heartbeat.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 36,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.6L V8 16V GDI OHV engine.
Our Silverado 2500HD's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Silverado 2500HD LT is a great choice as it comes with features like aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, remote keyless entry and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio, power windows and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen, Ez-lift Tailgate, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 140+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Manual front air conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 75
Tires: Prefix: LT
Tires: Load Rating: E
Locking Tailgate
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Convenience
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Overhead console: Mini
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Torsion bar front spring
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
Additional Features
4 door
CHROME BUMPERS
Touch Screen
Automatic locking hubs
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Auxilliary engine cooler
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Manual extendable trailer style exterior mirrors
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
Grille with chrome bar
Fuel Capacity: 136 L
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 245 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 1,019 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,659 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,677 mm
EZ-lift tailgate
SiriusXM
Front Hip Room: 1,554 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,102 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Teen Driver Technology
Chevrolet Infotainment 3
Front Head Room : 1,093 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,131 mm
Audio System Premium Brand : Chevrolet Infotainment 3
Overall Width : 2,079 mm
Overall height: 2,023 mm
