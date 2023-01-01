2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

$68,334 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10384428

10384428 Stock #: B01PA138T

B01PA138T VIN: 1GC4YNE78NF170981

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # B01PA138T

Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Manual front air conditioning Mobile hotspot internet access Mechanical Power Steering Trailer Hitch Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 75 Tires: Prefix: LT Tires: Load Rating: E Locking Tailgate Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Headlights off auto delay Cupholders: Front Overhead console: Mini Suspension Suspension class: Regular Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Torsion bar front spring Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Front split-bench Additional Features 4 door CHROME BUMPERS Touch Screen Automatic locking hubs Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 7.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Auxilliary engine cooler Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood/metal-look door trim Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Manual extendable trailer style exterior mirrors Clock: In-radio display Machined aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar Fuel Capacity: 136 L Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 245 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 1,019 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear Rear Shoulder Room: 1,659 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,677 mm EZ-lift tailgate SiriusXM Front Hip Room: 1,554 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,102 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Teen Driver Technology Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Front Head Room : 1,093 mm Front Leg Room: 1,131 mm Audio System Premium Brand : Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Overall Width : 2,079 mm Overall height: 2,023 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.