2022 Ford Bronco
- Low Mileage
7,830KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9242671
- Stock #: BC0178A
- VIN: 1FMDE5AHXNLB25299
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 7,830 KM
Vehicle Description
This incredibly capable off-road ripper comes with endless amounts of technology and street credibility. This 2022 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
After years of research and endless miles of driving, the Ford Bronco is back and better than ever! It's been torture-tested in some of the toughest and most grueling places in the world and is now ready for your off-road adventures to begin. With plenty of room for your friends and family, plus all of their gear, this impressive SUV was designed, engineered and 'Built Ford Tough' so you can depend on it to get you out into the wild and back again.This low mileage SUV has just 7,830 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 2.3L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMDE5AHXNLB25299.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
2 door
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Floor mats: Carpet front
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Interior air filtration
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Split rear bench
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Convertible occupant rollover protection
Transmission hill holder
Glass rear window
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Braking Assist
Liftgate window: Flip-up
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Rear door type: Conventional
Intercooled Turbo
Black bumpers
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Manual convertible roof
Manual composite sunroof
Clock: In-radio display
Front Hip Room: 1,431 mm
Fuel Capacity: 64 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
Rear Leg Room: 907 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,096 mm
Wheelbase: 2,550 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,315 mm
911 Assist
Front Head Room: 1,042 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
4 USB ports
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring
SYNC 4
SiriusXM with 360L AM/FM/Satellite Radio
SiriusXM with 360L Satellite Radio
Wireless Phone Connectivity : SYNC 4
Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - smart device only (subscription required)
Max Cargo Capacity : 1,480 L
Rear Hip Room : 1,099 mm
Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection
