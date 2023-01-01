2022 Ford Bronco Sport

$37,752 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 , 5 8 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10614819

Stock #: B01PA243

B01PA243 VIN: 3FMCR9B63NRE04616

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # B01PA243

Mileage 18,585 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AT Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Grey grille Convenience Tow Package Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Floor mats: Carpet front Rain sensing front wipers Safety Side Airbag REAR CAMERA Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Forward collision alert Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Permanent locking hubs Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Short and long arm rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Sync Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Liftgate window: Flip-up ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Intercooled Turbo Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Black bumpers Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm Fuel Capacity: 61 L Front Leg Room: 1,077 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km Tires: Width: 225 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Leg Room: 937 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane steering wheel trim Gross vehicle weight: 2,100 kg Grey aluminum rims Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm Wheelbase: 2,670 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,356 mm Overall height: 1,783 mm Curb weight: 1,568 kg Front Head Room: 1,054 mm Manual child safety locks Overall Width: 1,887 mm SYNC 3 SYNC 3 911 Assist SiriusXM Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Rear View Camera w/Washer Lane Departure Warning: Active Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Mirroring Ford Co-Pilot360 Rear Collision Warning : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross Traffic Alert Rear Head Room: 1,059 mm Max Cargo Capacity : 1,846 L Overall Length : 4,387 mm Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - smart device only (subscription required)

