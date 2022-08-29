$46,623+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks
7,826KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 7,826 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Outer Banks 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Front beverage holders
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.80 Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Panic Alarm
Telematics
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Knee Air Bag
Four wheel independent suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Exterior parking camera rear
Driver Restriction Features
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
Requires Subscription
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
WHEELS: 18" EBONY BLACK-PAINTED ALUMINUM
SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front collision mitigation
Leather Trimmed Heated Sport Contour Bucket Seats
Driver Monitoring
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2