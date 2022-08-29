2022 Ford Bronco Sport

$46,623 + taxes & licensing 7 , 8 2 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9026146

9026146 Stock #: US1390A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # US1390A

Mileage 7,826 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Immobilizer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Keyless Start Front beverage holders WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering 3.80 Axle Ratio Seating Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Multi-Zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers SiriusXM Radio Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Turbocharged Panic Alarm Telematics Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Rear Anti-Roll Bar Knee Air Bag Four wheel independent suspension Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Exterior parking camera rear Driver Restriction Features SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM Requires Subscription Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD) WHEELS: 18" EBONY BLACK-PAINTED ALUMINUM SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Front collision mitigation Leather Trimmed Heated Sport Contour Bucket Seats Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.