Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,652 KM

Vehicle Description

Streaming Audio!

With elegant style and refinement that beautifully match its brute capability


this professional grade GMC Sierra 1500 is ready to rule any road you take it on. This 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

This redesigned GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks


more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside


the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Inside


designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 72


652 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Elevation. Upgrading to this GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation is a great choice as it comes loaded with a monochromatic exterior featuring a black gloss grille and unique aluminum wheels


teen driver technology plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels


Locking Tailgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application



Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda


as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships


and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2


501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o


http://www.palladinohonda.com/used/GMC-Sierra_1500-2022-id10828543.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Remote Engine Start
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Streaming Audio

Safety

Teen Driver

Additional Features

SiriusXM
LED Cargo Area Lighting
Wireless Streaming Audio
with sharper
especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls
Elliot Lake
Espanola
Alban
and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class
top-quality Honda models
though. Rather
our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable
you'll find an athletic and purposeful interior
a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
plus a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally
this pickup truck also features IntelliBeam LED headlights
forward collision warning and lane keep assist
a trailering package

