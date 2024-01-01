$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
Palladino Honda
990 The Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,652 KM
Vehicle Description
Streaming Audio!
With elegant style and refinement that beautifully match its brute capability
this professional grade GMC Sierra 1500 is ready to rule any road you take it on. This 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This redesigned GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks
more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside
the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Inside
designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 72
652 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Elevation. Upgrading to this GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation is a great choice as it comes loaded with a monochromatic exterior featuring a black gloss grille and unique aluminum wheels
teen driver technology plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda
as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships
and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2
501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
http://www.palladinohonda.com/used/GMC-Sierra_1500-2022-id10828543.html
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Palladino Honda
Palladino Honda
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-673-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-673-6733