2022 Honda Accord

$39,407 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 9 , 4 2 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10208772

10208772 Stock #: B10PA156

B10PA156 VIN: 1HGCV1F95NA800337

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 39,429 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Cooled Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Lane Keep Assist Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Premium Audio Blind Spot Monitoring Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Rear door type: Trunk 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim Wheel Diameter: 19 Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 10 Head up display Driver and passenger knee airbags Wheel Width: 8.5 Tires: Profile: 40 Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 235 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,398 mm Overall height: 1,450 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Max Cargo Capacity: 473 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.8 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm Rear Head Room: 944 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Front Hip Room: 1,405 mm Overall Width: 1,862 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,026 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.1 L/100 km Front Head Room: 953 mm ADAPTIVE CRUISE Fuel Capacity: 56 L Curb weight: 1,500 kg Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 1,980 kg Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks HondaLink Wheelbase: 2,830 mm Overall Length: 4,882 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,436 mm Vinyl center console trim Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front and rear reverse sensing system LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Automatic Braking Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - keyfob and smart device (subscription required)

