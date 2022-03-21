$37,231+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,231
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2022 Honda Civic
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Android Auto
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$37,231
+ taxes & licensing
42,009KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8869439
- Stock #: BC0467
- VIN: 2HGFE2F51NH103071
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,009 KM
Vehicle Description
An icon of safety and efficiency, this all-new 2022 Honda Civic remains bold and beautiful, with a long list of modern technology inside. This 2022 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The quintessential Honda Civic has always prided itself on being a practical sedan that not only gets you there, but does it effortlessly and in classic style. This all-new 2022 Honda Civic is no different and will not disappoint, boasting a spacious and a bright cabin that has been carefully crafted to reduce noise while giving you a more premium ride. Whether this is your first car, your last car or something inbetween, the Honda Civic offers a sporty look and the specs to back it up.This sedan has 42,009 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Sport. This Sport trim adds a gorgeous sunroof above synthetic leather seats and a heated steering wheel for open air experiences while a chrome tailpipe, aluminum pedals, and aggressive styling offer a performance driven appearance. Every Civic comes with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 190+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
AM/FM Stereo
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Fog Lamps
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery
Tires: Profile: 40
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Overall height: 1,415 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 950 mm
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Max cargo capacity: 419 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm
Curb weight: 1,345 kg
Black aluminum rims
Front Head Room: 956 mm
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm
Manual child safety locks
HondaLink
Overall Width: 1,801 mm
Lane Keep Assist
Front Shoulder Room: 1,447 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
3 USB ports
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Overall Length : 4,673 mm
Wheelbase : 2,735 mm
Rear Hip Room : 1,243 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5