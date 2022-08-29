2022 Honda Civic

$37,937 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 4 9 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9325723

9325723 Stock #: B01NA016

B01NA016 VIN: 19XFL1H85NE401477

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 12,490 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Interior Tachometer Trip Computer remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Ambient Lighting Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Exterior Fog Lamps Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Blind Spot Monitoring Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tires: Speed Rating: W Driver and passenger knee airbags Tires: Profile: 40 Metal-look/piano black dash trim Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm Overall height: 1,415 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 950 mm Rear Head Room: 942 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm Front Head Room: 956 mm Fuel Capacity: 46 L ADAPTIVE CRUISE Overall Length: 4,529 mm Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.7 L/100 km Manual child safety locks Overall Width: 1,801 mm Lane Keep Assist Front Shoulder Room: 1,447 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Wheelbase : 2,735 mm Rear Hip Room : 1,243 mm Max Cargo Capacity : 693 L

