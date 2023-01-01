$33,523+ tax & licensing
$33,523
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan EX - Sunroof - Android Auto
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
6,370KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9636589
- Stock #: B01PA066
- VIN: 2HGFE2F31NH104767
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,370 KM
Vehicle Description
An icon of safety and efficiency, this all-new 2022 Honda Civic remains bold and beautiful, with a long list of modern technology inside. This 2022 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The quintessential Honda Civic has always prided itself on being a practical sedan that not only gets you there, but does it effortlessly and in classic style. This all-new 2022 Honda Civic is no different and will not disappoint, boasting a spacious and a bright cabin that has been carefully crafted to reduce noise while giving you a more premium ride. Whether this is your first car, your last car or something inbetween, the Honda Civic offers a sporty look and the specs to back it up.This low mileage sedan has just 6,370 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is EX. This EX trim adds a sunroof, heated leather steering wheel, and more USB ports. Every Civic comes with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Traffic Sign Recognition.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Piano black door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Blind Spot Monitor
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Overall height: 1,415 mm
Rear Leg Room: 950 mm
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.0 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 419 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm
Overall Length: 4,655 mm
Front Head Room: 956 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.7 L/100 km
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,801 mm
Curb weight: 1,330 kg
Lane Keep Assist
Front Shoulder Room: 1,447 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Traffic sign recognition
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
3 USB ports
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Wheelbase : 2,735 mm
Rear Hip Room : 1,243 mm
