2022 Honda Civic

$33,523 + taxes & licensing 6,370 KM Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 6,370 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Interior Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Piano black door trim Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Driver and passenger knee airbags Metal-look/piano black dash trim Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Blind Spot Monitor Fuel Capacity: 47 L Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm Overall height: 1,415 mm Rear Leg Room: 950 mm Rear Head Room: 942 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.0 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 419 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm Overall Length: 4,655 mm Front Head Room: 956 mm Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.7 L/100 km Manual child safety locks Overall Width: 1,801 mm Curb weight: 1,330 kg Lane Keep Assist Front Shoulder Room: 1,447 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Traffic sign recognition Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring 3 USB ports LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Wheelbase : 2,735 mm Rear Hip Room : 1,243 mm

