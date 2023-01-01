2022 Honda Civic

$35,826 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 , 8 3 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9983177

9983177 Stock #: P01PA109

P01PA109 VIN: 2HGFE1F97NH003067

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 21,836 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Remote Engine Start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Fog Lamps Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Total Number of Speakers: 12 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Premium Audio Navigation Blind Spot Monitoring Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tires: Speed Rating: W Driver and passenger knee airbags Tires: Profile: 40 Metal-look/piano black dash trim Metal-look/piano black door trim Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Capacity: 47 L Diameter of tires: 18.0" Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm Overall height: 1,415 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Leg Room: 950 mm Rear Head Room: 942 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.1 L/100 km Overall Length: 4,655 mm Front Head Room: 956 mm ADAPTIVE CRUISE Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: City: 7.6 L/100 km Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,371 kg Overall Width: 1,801 mm Max cargo capacity: 408 L Lane Keep Assist Front Shoulder Room: 1,447 mm HondaLink Assist Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front and rear reverse sensing system 4 USB ports LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Monitor Wheelbase : 2,735 mm Rear Hip Room : 1,243 mm Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking (CMBS) with Cross Traffic Monitor Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Wireless Mirroring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.