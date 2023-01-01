$35,826+ tax & licensing
$35,826
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring - Leather Seats
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
21,836KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9983177
- Stock #: P01PA109
- VIN: 2HGFE1F97NH003067
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,836 KM
Vehicle Description
The all-new 2022 Honda Civic Sedan is a modern expression of Honda's human-centered design philosophy. This 2022 Honda Civic Sedan is for sale today in Sudbury.
The quintessential Honda Civic has always prided itself on being a practical sedan that not only gets you there, but does it effortlessly and in classic style. This all-new 2022 Honda Civic is no different and will not disappoint, boasting a spacious and a bright cabin that has been carefully crafted to reduce noise while giving you a more premium ride. Whether this is your first car, your last car or something inbetween, the Honda Civic offers a sporty look and the specs to back it up.This sedan has 21,836 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Touring. This Touring trim offers a gorgeous sunroof above heated leather trimmed seats and a heated steering wheel for added luxury while the Bose premium audio system blasts your favorite tunes. Navigation and wi-fi offer improved connectivity in this road trip ready touring Civic, while rain sensing wiper and fog lamps help you see in the worst conditions. Every Civic comes with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 180+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lamps
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Windows
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
Navigation
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Tires: Profile: 40
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Metal-look/piano black door trim
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Overall height: 1,415 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Leg Room: 950 mm
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.1 L/100 km
Overall Length: 4,655 mm
Front Head Room: 956 mm
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.6 L/100 km
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,371 kg
Overall Width: 1,801 mm
Max cargo capacity: 408 L
Lane Keep Assist
Front Shoulder Room: 1,447 mm
HondaLink Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
4 USB ports
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Monitor
Wheelbase : 2,735 mm
Rear Hip Room : 1,243 mm
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking (CMBS) with Cross Traffic Monitor
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Wireless Mirroring
