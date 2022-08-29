$54,441+ tax & licensing
$54,441
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2022 Honda Odyssey
2022 Honda Odyssey
EX-L - Low Mileage
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$54,441
+ taxes & licensing
6,689KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9072871
- Stock #: 24028A
- VIN: 5FNRL6H68NB502175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,689 KM
Vehicle Description
Designed for the long haul, the 2022 Honda Odyssey gives you the ability to take the family farther, longer, with a comfortable ride. This 2022 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Ready for your next family outing, the Honda Odyssey has impressive handling and plenty of performance, with a feature rich cabin that keeps up with your family, and all of their actives. The Honda Odyssey has been the forefront of family minivans for some time now, and this 2022 Odyssey shows you why, by excelling in every metric you can think of. This 2022 Honda Odyssey is more than a minivan, it's the next member of your family.This low mileage van has just 6,689 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V GDI SOHC engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Independent Rear Suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Trailing arm rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Audio/Video Remote Control
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Head Room: 995 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Head Room: 983 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km
3rd Row Head Room: 973 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,646 mm
Overall Width: 1,994 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm
Wheelbase: 3,000 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,229 mm
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg
Rear Leg Room: 1,038 mm
HondaLink
Max cargo capacity: 3,984 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,564 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
3rd Row Leg Room: 967 mm
Overall height: 1,767 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,525 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,603 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Right exterior parking camera Honda LaneWatch
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Overall Length: 5,213 mm
Front Hip Room : 1,229 mm
Palladino Honda
