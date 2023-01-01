2022 Honda Passport

$45,932 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 , 3 9 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10614828

10614828 Stock #: B12NA102

B12NA102 VIN: 5FNYF8H60NB501892

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 27,396 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Trip Computer remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Exterior Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Power Liftgate Fog Lamps Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Lane Keep Assist Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 7 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Window grid and fixed antenna Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Audio/Video Remote Control Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Rear heat ducts with separate controls Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Overall Length: 4,821 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 74 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm Curb weight: 1,920 kg Grey aluminum rims Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm Rear Head Room: 1,017 mm ADAPTIVE CRUISE Rear Leg Room: 1,005 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 1,004 mm Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1,835 mm HondaLink Front Hip Room: 1,501 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,450 kg Rear Hip Room: 1,456 mm HondaLink Assist Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front and rear reverse sensing system 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring LED low beam aero-composite headlights Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Automatic Braking Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Monitor 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1 Max Cargo Capacity : 2,854 L Overall Width : 2,116 mm Wheelbase : 2,817 mm Rear Shoulder Room : 1,573 mm Remote Engine Start : Remote start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.