2022 Honda Passport
TrailSport - Leather Seats
27,396KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10614828
- Stock #: B12NA102
- VIN: 5FNYF8H60NB501892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,396 KM
Vehicle Description
Every great adventure needs a passport. This 2022 Honda Passport easily gets that rubber stamp of approval. This 2022 Honda Passport is for sale today in Sudbury.
This Honda Passport brings a breath of fresh air for all outdoor enthusiasts. Forged for the outdoors, this Honda SUV comes with a highly capable chassis, a powerful drivetrain, and the adventurous spirit you need to get off the beaten path and deep into the wild. No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Honda Passport has the design and capability to make those scenic drives that much better.This SUV has 27,396 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Passport's trim level is TrailSport. Awesome heated leather seats with orange accent stitching and a beautiful sunroof for epic views on the trail really make this Trailsport Passport stand out. The infotainment system makes sure you always stay connected and informed with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Memory seats and a heated steering wheel make sure every drive is just right, while lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, distance pacing cruise, Honda LaneWatch, parking sensors, and a rear view camera make sure you stay safe. A power liftgate and proximity keys with controls for remote start, sunroof, and windows provide ultimate convenience, while fog lamps and aluminum wheels offer incredible style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Window grid and fixed antenna
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Audio/Video Remote Control
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Overall Length: 4,821 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm
Curb weight: 1,920 kg
Grey aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,017 mm
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Rear Leg Room: 1,005 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 1,004 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,835 mm
HondaLink
Front Hip Room: 1,501 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,450 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,456 mm
HondaLink Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
LED low beam aero-composite headlights
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Automatic Braking
Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Monitor
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,854 L
Overall Width : 2,116 mm
Wheelbase : 2,817 mm
Rear Shoulder Room : 1,573 mm
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
