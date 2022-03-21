2022 Honda Ridgeline

$60,680 + taxes & licensing 4 , 8 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8820788

8820788 Stock #: BC0463

BC0463 VIN: 5FPYK3F8XNB501294

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 4,800 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS COOLED SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Selective service internet access WIRELESS CHARGING Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Piano black center console trim Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Exterior Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist HD auxilliary transmission cooler ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Piano black dash trim Piano black door trim Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Spare Tire Mount Location: Box Liftgate window: Power Rear heat ducts with separate controls Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Leather/piano black steering wheel trim Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Overall Length: 5,339 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.8 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 74 L Rear Leg Room: 932 mm Front Head Room: 1,003 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,438 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.9 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm Black aluminum rims Rear Head Room: 986 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Curb weight: 2,047 kg Front Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg Overall height: 1,798 mm HondaLink Front Hip Room: 1,501 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,562 mm Lane Keep Assist HondaLink Assist Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front and rear reverse sensing system LED low beam projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Collision Mitigation Power tailgate w/swing-out Rear door type: Tailgate w/swing-out Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Blacked Out Exterior Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Monitor 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1 Truck Bed Audio Overall Width : 2,116 mm Wheelbase : 3,178 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

