2022 Hyundai Elantra
SEL - Low Mileage
Location
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
18,064KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10203252
- Stock #: B10PA154
- VIN: KMHLM4AG6NU265859
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,064 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Elantra is bringing the classic sedan back with bold, edgy, forward-thinking design. This 2022 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This 2022 Elantra was made to be the sharpest compact sedan on the road. With tons of technology packed into the spacious and comfortable interior, along with bold and edgy styling inside and out, this family sedan makes the unexpected your daily driver. This low mileage sedan has just 18,064 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 320+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Cargo Area Light
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Wheelbase: 2,720 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Overall height: 1,415 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Overall Length: 4,675 mm
Rear Head Room: 947 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Max cargo capacity: 402 L
Rear Leg Room: 964 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,434 mm
Overall Width: 1,825 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
2 USB ports
Rear Hip Room : 1,282 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
