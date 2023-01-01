2022 Hyundai Elantra

$29,706 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 , 0 6 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10203252

10203252 Stock #: B10PA154

B10PA154 VIN: KMHLM4AG6NU265859

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 18,064 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Rear View Camera Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Cargo Area Light Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Fuel Capacity: 47 L Wheelbase: 2,720 mm Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm Overall height: 1,415 mm Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm Overall Length: 4,675 mm Rear Head Room: 947 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm Max cargo capacity: 402 L Rear Leg Room: 964 mm Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,434 mm Overall Width: 1,825 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 2 USB ports Rear Hip Room : 1,282 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.