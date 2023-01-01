$33,780+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Hybrid LIMI
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
65,186KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10208778
- Stock #: B01PA141
- VIN: KMHLN4AJXNU013119
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,186 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Elantra Hybrid was made to be the sharpest compact sedan on the road. With tons of technology packed into the spacious and comfortable interior, along with the bold and edgy styling inside and out, this family sedan makes the unexpected your daily driver. This sedan has 65,186 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V GDI DOHC Hybrid engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
BlueLink
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Seating
Split rear bench
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Overall Length: 4,675 mm
Rear Head Room: 947 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Lithium polymer electric motor battery
Max cargo capacity: 402 L
Grey aluminum rims
Rear Leg Room: 964 mm
Curb weight: 1,345 kg
Overall height: 1,420 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 1,850 kg
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,434 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 4.2 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,825 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Fuel Consumption: City: 4.5 L/100 km
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only
Rear Hip Room : 1,282 mm
Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Mirroring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
