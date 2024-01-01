$33,039+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
N BASE
2022 Hyundai Elantra
N BASE
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$33,039
+ taxes & licensing
71,500KM
Used
VIN KMHLW4AK3NU002274
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B01QA028
- Mileage 71,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Spice up your driveway and spice up your commute with this Elantra N. This 2022 Hyundai Elantra N is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This Elantra N is infused with aggressive N Line styling throughout, giving it an edgy and intimidating look. The upgrades go farther than just an appearance package, however. Upgraded suspension and real aerodynamic features work together to make the driving dynamic as aggressive as its appearance. Let this Elantra N show your edgy side.This sedan has 71,500 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
BlueLink
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Rear spoiler: Wing
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Tires: Profile: 35
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Tires: Speed Rating: Y
Leather/leatherette seat upholstery
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Wheelbase: 2,720 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Overall height: 1,415 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Overall Length: 4,675 mm
Rear Head Room: 947 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Max cargo capacity: 402 L
Rear Leg Room: 964 mm
Front Head Room: 989 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,434 mm
Overall Width: 1,825 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Simulated suede door trim
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian Detection
Type of tires: Summer Performance
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Rear Hip Room : 1,282 mm
Parking Distance Warning - Reverse (PDW-R) Rear Reverse Sensing System
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$33,039
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2022 Hyundai Elantra