2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

$44,597 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 , 7 0 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10161147

10161147 Stock #: B01PA137

B01PA137 VIN: KM8JCCA10NU034925

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 28,703 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Selective service internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Power Liftgate Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Dark chrome grille Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Surround Audio Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Clock: In-radio display Metal-look/piano black center console trim Tires: Width: 235 mm Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 983 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Fuel Capacity: 52 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,205 kg Rear Hip Room: 1,369 mm Front Hip Room: 1,385 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm Overall Length: 4,630 mm Overall Width: 1,865 mm Dash trim: Cloth/metal-look Front Head Room: 968 mm Curb weight: 1,690 kg SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Overall height: 1,685 mm Wheelbase: 2,755 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,464 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,050 mm Lithium ion motor battery Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Fuel Consumption: City: 6.3 L/100 km Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Lane Departure Warning: Active Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 4 USB ports Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Mirroring BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Max Cargo Capacity : 2,108 L Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian, Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection mitigat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.