2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
28,703KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10161147
- Stock #: B01PA137
- VIN: KM8JCCA10NU034925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,703 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 28,703 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 226HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Dark chrome grille
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seating
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 983 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Fuel Capacity: 52 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,205 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,369 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,385 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm
Overall Length: 4,630 mm
Overall Width: 1,865 mm
Dash trim: Cloth/metal-look
Front Head Room: 968 mm
Curb weight: 1,690 kg
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Overall height: 1,685 mm
Wheelbase: 2,755 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,464 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Lithium ion motor battery
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Fuel Consumption: City: 6.3 L/100 km
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
4 USB ports
Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Mirroring
BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,108 L
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian, Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection mitigat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
