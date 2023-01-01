2022 Jeep Wagoneer

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 , 2 6 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10114098

10114098 Stock #: P11PA022T

P11PA022T VIN: 1C4SJVDT3NS146086

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P11PA022T

Mileage 35,269 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Roof Rails Power Liftgate Cornering Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome surround Mechanical Trailer Hitch ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Permanent locking hubs Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Aluminum spare wheel rim Forward collision alert Lane Keep Assist Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Genuine wood center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars 4-corner leveling suspension Air front spring Air rear spring Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Leatherette steering wheel trim Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Audio system memory card slot Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Memorized Settings including pedals 60-40 Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors Genuine wood dash trim Genuine wood door trim 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Total Number of Speakers: 10 Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Memorized Settings including audio Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine Wheel Diameter: 20 Rear heat ducts with separate controls Driver and passenger knee airbags Memorized Settings including steering wheel Wheel Width: 9 Active suspension Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control Clock: In-radio display Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.7 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 20.0" Tires: Width: 275 mm Blind Spot Detection Front Head Room: 1,049 mm Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,656 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 15.6 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 100 L Rear Head Room: 1,016 mm Dual rear air conditioning zones Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Lithium ion motor battery Gross vehicle weight: 3,493 kg 3rd Row Leg Room: 930 mm Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Overall height: 1,920 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,636 mm Rear View Camera w/Washer Lane Departure Warning: Active Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front and rear reverse sensing system LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision Warning-Plus Front Hip Room: 1,610 mm Memorized Settings for 5 drivers SiriusXM with 360L AM/FM/HD/Satellite 4G Wi-Fi Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation SiriusXM with 360L Satellite Radio 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1 Rear Collision Mitigation : Cross Path Detection Audio System Premium Brand : UConnect 5 Max Cargo Capacity : 3,305 L Curb weight: 2,826 kg Overall Length : 5,453 mm Overall Width : 2,123 mm Wheelbase : 3,124 mm Rear Leg Room : 1,085 mm Front Shoulder Room : 1,679 mm Rear Hip Room : 1,600 mm 3rd Row Head Room : 991 mm 3rd Row Hip Room : 1,311 mm Feature : 11 USB ports Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Wireless Mirroring Remote Engine Start : Remote start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.