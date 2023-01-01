$38,730+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,730
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2022 Kia NIRO
2022 Kia NIRO
PLUG-IN Hybrid EX
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$38,730
+ taxes & licensing
49,168KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10203249
- Stock #: B10PA150
- VIN: KNDCD3LD1N5522194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,168 KM
Vehicle Description
This SUV has 49,168 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V GDI DOHC Hybrid engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 320+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Cargo Area Light
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Piano black door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Cloth/leather seat upholstery
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Head Room: 993 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,059 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Leg Room: 950 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,402 mm
Lithium polymer electric motor battery
Fuel Capacity: 43 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.3 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm
Overall Width: 1,805 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,000 kg
Overall height: 1,545 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
UVO
Front Shoulder Room: 1,423 mm
Curb weight: 1,565 kg
Manual child safety locks
Silver w/painted accents aluminum rims
Overall Length: 4,355 mm
Front Head Room: 1,018 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 4.9 L/100 km
Rear Hip Room: 1,228 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
UVO Intelligence
Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only
Max Cargo Capacity : 1,543 L
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2