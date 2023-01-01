2022 Kia NIRO

$38,730 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 1 6 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10203249

10203249 Stock #: B10PA150

B10PA150 VIN: KNDCD3LD1N5522194

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,168 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Cargo Area Light Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Turn signal in mirrors Piano black door trim Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Cloth/leather seat upholstery Metal-look/piano black dash trim Leather/piano black steering wheel trim Clock: In-radio display Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Rear Head Room: 993 mm Front Leg Room: 1,059 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Leg Room: 950 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,402 mm Lithium polymer electric motor battery Fuel Capacity: 43 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.3 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm Overall Width: 1,805 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,000 kg Overall height: 1,545 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio UVO Front Shoulder Room: 1,423 mm Curb weight: 1,565 kg Manual child safety locks Silver w/painted accents aluminum rims Overall Length: 4,355 mm Front Head Room: 1,018 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 4.9 L/100 km Rear Hip Room: 1,228 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) UVO Intelligence Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only Max Cargo Capacity : 1,543 L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.