2022 Kia Sportage
EX - Low Mileage
17,990KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10348053
- Stock #: BC0184A
- VIN: KNDPNCAC6N7945849
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,990 KM
Vehicle Description
This Kia Sportage was designed for adventure, but that sure won't slow down its admirable looks. This 2022 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Made for adventure, with the looks to match, this 2022 Kia Sportage has earned a name for itself in the Crossover SUV segment. If you add all that to the class leading Kia warranty and reputation for long feature lists, this 2022 Sportage becomes an easy choice. If you need a modern, reliable, and capable SUV with style to match, no need to look further than this 2022 Kia Sportage.This low mileage SUV has just 17,990 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 330+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Capacity: 62 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km
Overall Length: 4,485 mm
Rear Head Room: 962 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,300 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
Overall Width: 1,855 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
Black aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Overall height: 1,655 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,053 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm
Rear Leg Room: 970 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 954 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,150 kg
Curb weight: 1,696 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,703 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)
