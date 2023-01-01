2022 Kia Sportage

$33,484 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 , 9 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10348053

10348053 Stock #: BC0184A

BC0184A VIN: KNDPNCAC6N7945849

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 17,990 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Capacity: 62 L Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km Overall Length: 4,485 mm Rear Head Room: 962 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,300 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm Overall Width: 1,855 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm Black aluminum rims Wheelbase: 2,670 mm Overall height: 1,655 mm Front Leg Room: 1,053 mm Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm Rear Leg Room: 970 mm Manual child safety locks Front Head Room: 954 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,150 kg Curb weight: 1,696 kg Max cargo capacity: 1,703 L Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 1 USB port Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

