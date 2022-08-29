$42,720+ tax & licensing
$42,720
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2022 Mazda CX-5
GT - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$42,720
+ taxes & licensing
8,600KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9022582
- Stock #: BC0438B
- VIN: JM3KFBDM9N1590031
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,600 KM
Vehicle Description
In a competitive compact crossover segment, this 2022 Mazda CX-5 shines with its agile handling, beautiful and comfortable interior and impressive styling. This 2022 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2022 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicle's makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2022 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This low mileage SUV has just 8,600 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-5's trim level is GT. This performance driven GT offers more than a beefed up drivetrain. A sunroof above heated and cooled leather seats offers incredible luxury, while the heads up display shows you ultra modern technology. Listen to your favorite tunes through your navigation equipped infotainment system complete with Bose Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and many more connectivity features. A power liftgate offers convenience and lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and distance pacing cruise with stop and go helps you stay safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 180+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome accents
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Premium Audio
Navigation
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Express open glass sunroof
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Self-leveling headlights
Exterior entry lights
Audio System Premium Brand: Bose
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.9 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Head Room: 999 mm
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Fuel Capacity: 58 L
Blind Spot Detection
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Overall height: 1,684 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm
Overall Length: 4,575 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,405 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,007 mm
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Overall Width: 1,845 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Lane Keep Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Wheelbase: 2,698 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,451 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Curb weight: 1,661 kg
Integrated mobile satellite communications device
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Max cargo capacity: 1,680 L
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5