2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

5 , 0 9 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9980141

9980141 Stock #: P11PA030

P11PA030 VIN: W1N0G6EB2NV365050

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P11PA030

Mileage 5,096 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Blind Spot Assist Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Heated Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Power Tailgate Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Rear fog lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: H Run flat tires Safety First Aid Kit Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Suspension Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Suspension class: Sport 4-corner leveling suspension Air front spring Air rear spring Multi-link front suspension Additional Features 4 door Twin Turbo chrome accessories Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Driver and passenger seat memory Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner Aluminum door trim Beverage cooler in glovebox Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Wheel Diameter: 20 Memorized Settings including steering wheel Active suspension Tires: Profile: 40 Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control Simulated Suede/Leatherette Seat Upholstery Wheel Width: 9.5 Overall Width: 1,930 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm Fuel Capacity: 66 L Rear Head Room: 978 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 12.9 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 947 mm Tires: Width: 285 mm Urethane shift knob trim Front Head Room: 960 mm Curb weight: 1,880 kg AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Piano black/aluminum dash trim Max cargo capacity: 1,600 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,460 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Overall Length: 4,661 mm Keyless ignition with push button start LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 5 USB ports Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Prevention Assist Type of tires: Run-flat AS Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only Synthetic Leather ECall Emergency System Wheelbase: 2,873 mm Audio System Premium Brand : MBUX Leatherette/piano black center console trim Overall height: 1,627 mm

