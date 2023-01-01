$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
AMG 43 4MATIC SUV - Sunroof
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
5,096KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9980141
- Stock #: P11PA030
- VIN: W1N0G6EB2NV365050
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P11PA030
- Mileage 5,096 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
Spacious and sensuous, the acclaimed GLC cabin rewards your touch on every surface. This 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The GLC aims to keep raising benchmarks for sport utility vehicles. Its athletic, aerodynamic body envelops an elegantly high-tech cabin. With sports car like performance and styling combined with astonishing SUV utility and capability, this is the vehicle for the active family on the go. Whether your next adventure is to the city, or out in the country, this GLC is ready to get you there in style and comfort. This low mileage SUV has just 5,096 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our GLC's trim level is AMG 43 4MATIC SUV. This AMG 43 GLC brings a sunroof, an AMG steering wheel, and performance and styling upgrades to earn that AMG badge. With heated ARTICO seats, memory settings, a power liftgate, and remote keyless entry, this GLC is as convenient and comfortable as it is cool and capable. Add in the tech features, like Apple CarPlay, blind spot assist, active emergency braking, driver attention monitoring, and a rear view camera and some sweet style from the aluminum wheels and chrome trim, and you have an instant classic. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Synthetic Leather, Blind Spot Assist, Chrome Accessories, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Blind Spot Assist
Mobile hotspot internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Power Tailgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Run flat tires
Safety
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Windows
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Suspension class: Sport
4-corner leveling suspension
Air front spring
Air rear spring
Multi-link front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Twin Turbo
chrome accessories
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Driver and passenger seat memory
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Aluminum door trim
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Wheel Diameter: 20
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Active suspension
Tires: Profile: 40
Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control
Simulated Suede/Leatherette Seat Upholstery
Wheel Width: 9.5
Overall Width: 1,930 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.9 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 947 mm
Tires: Width: 285 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Head Room: 960 mm
Curb weight: 1,880 kg
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Piano black/aluminum dash trim
Max cargo capacity: 1,600 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,460 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Overall Length: 4,661 mm
Keyless ignition with push button start
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
5 USB ports
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Prevention Assist
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only
Synthetic Leather
ECall Emergency System
Wheelbase: 2,873 mm
Audio System Premium Brand : MBUX
Leatherette/piano black center console trim
Overall height: 1,627 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2