$130,489+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE
AMG 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE
AMG 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$130,489
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,146KM
VIN 4JGFD8KBXNA828470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,146 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage, Sport Suspension, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
Bold and elegant, this 2022 GLE moves the body and rejuvenates the soul. This 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
More spacious, more sleek, more smooth. This 2022 GLE offers first in class tech in a classically tailored cabin for an elegant feel with intuitive features. Refinement in every surface inside and out creates a flowing feel that shows off the incredible engineering and thoughtful design. Lead the way in your own way with this 2022 GLE.This low mileage SUV has just 14,146 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 603HP 4.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our GLE's trim level is AMG 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe. Unforgettable thrills are guaranteed with this GLE 63S AMG Coupe, a stylish yet aggressive brute with incredible performance and razor-sharp handling, sport-tuned suspension, a raucous exhaust note, and thoughtful luxury features like heated and cooled cupholders, a heated steering wheel, heated leather seats, a gorgeous sunroof, and memory settings plus incredible logo projectors for a touch of style, this GLE is a more intelligent SUV. A power liftgate, proximity key, and remote start are among the countless convenience features. Tech features provide function in its finest form with blind spot assist, active brake assist, crosswind assist, traffic sign assist, automatic parking, and a rearview camera for safety while MBUX Multimedia System with natural voice control, navigation, wi-fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and internet radio capability provide a first class experience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
This vehicle has been examined inside and outand under followed by a demanding road test. If deficiencies were found at any time during This Vehicle is Mercedes-Benz Star Certified! the process, they have been repaired, replaced or reconditioned using only genuine Mercedes-Benz parts. Tested by one of our fully trained technicians, a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicle is only approved and qualifies for the Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Warranty when it meets mandatory inspection standards. How your Mercedes-Benz achieves Certified status. 166-point Inspection: - Engine Test - Fluids - Electrical Systems - Undercarriage/Drivetrain - Appearance Standards - Safety, Security and Solidity - On Road Evaluation.
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Warning
Emergency Braking
Mechanical
Sport Suspension
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi
Email Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
Call Dealer
705-522-XXXX(click to show)
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE