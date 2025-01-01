$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE
450 4MATIC SUV - Low Mileage
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE
450 4MATIC SUV - Low Mileage
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,000KM
VIN 4JGFB5KB5NA703056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
With elegant flow from door to door, the interior of this 2022 GLE was made to inspire. This 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
More spacious, more sleek, more smooth. This 2022 GLE offers first in class tech in a classically tailored cabin for an elegant feel with intuitive features. Refinement in every surface inside and out creates a flowing feel that shows off the incredible engineering and thoughtful design. Lead the way in your own way with this 2022 GLE.This low mileage SUV has just 28,000 kms. It's selenite grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 362HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our GLE's trim level is 450 4MATIC SUV. With thoughtful luxury features like heated and cooled cupholders, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, a gorgeous sunroof, and memory settings plus incredible logo projectors for a touch of style, this GLE is a more intelligent SUV. A power liftgate, proximity key, and remote start are among the countless convenience features. Tech features provide function in its finest form with blind spot assist, active brake assist, crosswind assist, traffic sign assist, automatic parking, and a rearview camera for safety while MBUX Multimedia System with natural voice control, navigation, wi-fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and internet radio capability provide a first class experience.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Intermittent front wipers
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Safety
First Aid Kit
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Clock: Analog
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
Split rear bench
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
Genuine wood/metal-look door trim
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Driver and passenger seat memory
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Wheel Diameter: 20
Genuine wood/metal-look center console trim
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 8.5
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Silver aluminum rims
Front Shoulder Room: 1,506 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,006 mm
Front Head Room: 1,029 mm
Fuel Capacity: 85 L
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.4 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Overall Length: 4,935 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Rear Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Manual child safety locks
Wheelbase: 2,995 mm
Overall height: 1,796 mm
Curb weight: 2,264 kg
Overall Width: 1,948 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
5 USB ports
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
ECall Emergency System
Audio System Premium Brand : MBUX
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Gross vehicle weight: 3,000 kg
Forward Collision Mitigation : Active Brake Assist with Cross-Traffic Function
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Active Parking Assist Front and Rear Reverse Sensing System
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Electric Motor Battery Type : Lithium ion (Li-ion)
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE