2022 Nissan Qashqai

$32,175 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 , 7 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10348056

10348056 Stock #: B10PA181

B10PA181 VIN: JN1BJ1BV0NW349574

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 5,700 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Interior Tachometer Trip Computer remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Remote Engine Start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag REAR CAMERA Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Lane Keep Assist NissanConnect Front Pedestrian Braking Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Comfort Climate Control Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Convenience Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Piano black center console trim Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Turn signal in mirrors Piano black dash trim Piano black door trim Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Driver and passenger knee airbags Driver adjustable suspension ride control Active suspension Exterior entry lights Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Leg Room: 848 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 973 mm Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm Front Head Room: 1,006 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 8.6 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 55 L Blind Spot Detection Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm Overall height: 1,610 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Leg Room: 1,087 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,969 kg Curb weight: 1,509 kg Overall Width: 1,838 mm Leather/piano black shift knob trim Manual child safety locks SiriusXM Overall Length: 4,388 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Rear Hip Room: 1,191 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,509 L Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port Rear reverse sensing system NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (RAEB) Forward Collision Mitigation : Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Wheelbase : 2,646 mm

