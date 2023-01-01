$32,175+ tax & licensing
$32,175
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Nissan Qashqai
2022 Nissan Qashqai
SV - Sunroof - Heated Seats
$32,175
+ taxes & licensing
5,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10348056
- Stock #: B10PA181
- VIN: JN1BJ1BV0NW349574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,700 KM
Vehicle Description
With a smooth and compliant ride, commutes in this attractive Nissan Qashqai will always be pleasurable. This 2022 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This Nissan Qashqai offers more than just snazzy styling and approachable dimensions. Under the beautiful exterior lies a carefully engineered powertrain that delivers both optimal efficiency and punchy performance, when needed. Occupants are treated to a well-built interior with solid refinement and intuitive technology, making every journey in the Qashqai an extremely exciting and comforting ride.This low mileage SUV has just 5,700 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is SV. This upgraded Nissan Qashqai SV sweetens the deal with an express opening glass sunroof with slide and tilt functionality and a power shade, halogen headlamps with automatic high beams, a sporty heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and adaptive cruise control with steering, in addition to blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and front emergency braking. Additional features include heated front seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, piano-black interior inserts, a rear-view camera, and a 6-speaker audio system, a 7-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 330+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
NissanConnect
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Piano black center console trim
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Active suspension
Exterior entry lights
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Leg Room: 848 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.6 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Blind Spot Detection
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
Overall height: 1,610 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,087 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,969 kg
Curb weight: 1,509 kg
Overall Width: 1,838 mm
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Manual child safety locks
SiriusXM
Overall Length: 4,388 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Rear Hip Room: 1,191 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,509 L
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Rear reverse sensing system
NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (RAEB)
Forward Collision Mitigation : Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Wheelbase : 2,646 mm
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2