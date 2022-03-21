$80,400+ tax & licensing
$80,400
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Tesla Model 3
2022 Tesla Model 3
Long Range AWD - Fast Charging
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
75,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8662750
- Stock #: BC0409
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EB4NF203514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BC0409
- Mileage 75,500 KM
Vehicle Description
With a near ideal blend of versatility, driving range and stellar handling, the 2022 Tesla Model 3 is a class-leading EV for the masses. This 2022 Tesla Model 3 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
With a focus on sustainability, the 2022 Model 3 is Tesla's most economical electric vehicle option, brimming with bleeding-edge driving technology and safety features, with a modern, stylish exterior design. On the inside, the spacious and comfortable cabin features premium and high-quality build materials made with sustainable and recycled components, with an abundance of smart and intuitive connectivity features. Combining exciting driving dynamics with astounding driving range and exceptional charging speeds, the 2022 Tesla Model 3 excels in every scenario as an everyday electric vehicle.This sedan has 75,500 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a DUAL MOTOR engine.
Our Model 3's trim level is Long Range AWD. Go the distance with this Long Range Model 3, with an even longer driving range, a full time all-wheel-drive system, premium heated synthetic leather seats, a large tinted sunroof with UV ray protection, and a sonorous 14 speaker premium audio system. Infotainment and connectivity are handled by an immersive 15-inch infotainment screen, bundled with smart routing navigation, satellite radio, video streaming, internet browsing and premium mobile connectivity. Additional features include, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, LED lights, a 360 degree camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fast Charging, Synthetic Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Power Trunk, Navigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current.
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Trunk
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Forward collision alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: Touring AS
Tires: Profile: 45
Interior air filtration
Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
4 door
Premium Audio
Navigation
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Leatherette steering wheel trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Self-leveling headlights
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 8.5
Total Number of Speakers: 14
Aluminum/genuine wood dash trim
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Exterior entry lights
Video player with digital media
Power open and close trunk
Rear door type: Power open and close trunk
LED Lights
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,085 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,430 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Rear Head Room: 958 mm
Rear Leg Room: 894 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm
Grey aluminum rims
Overall height: 1,443 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,331 mm
Front Head Room: 1,024 mm
Overall Width: 1,849 mm
Wheelbase: 2,875 mm
360 Camera
Power child safety locks
Lithium ion motor battery
Vehicle Emissions: ZEV
Fuel Type: Electric
AppLink
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 4.4 s
Lane Keep Assist
Curb weight: 1,928 kg
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
5 USB ports
Anti-theft alarm system w/ video recording
Fuel Consumption: City: 1.8 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 1.9 L/100 km
4G WiFi
Synthetic Leather Seats
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Fast Charging
Laminated Glass Sunroof
FM/HD Radio
Max Cargo Capacity : 648 L
Gross Vehicle Weight : 2,301 kg
Overall Length: 4,694 mm
Keyless ignition start & door entry
