2022 Tesla Model 3

$80,400 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8662750

8662750 Stock #: BC0409

BC0409 VIN: 5YJ3E1EB4NF203514

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # BC0409

Mileage 75,500 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Trunk power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Forward collision alert Forward Collision Mitigation Rear Collision Warning Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Interior Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Driver seat memory Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Convenience Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone front suspension Multi-link rear suspension Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: Touring AS Tires: Profile: 45 Comfort Interior air filtration Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Additional Features 4 door Premium Audio Navigation Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Leatherette steering wheel trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Leatherette seat upholstery Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Tires: Speed Rating: W Self-leveling headlights Driver and passenger knee airbags Memorized Settings including steering wheel Wheel Width: 8.5 Total Number of Speakers: 14 Aluminum/genuine wood dash trim Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Exterior entry lights Video player with digital media Power open and close trunk Rear door type: Power open and close trunk LED Lights Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Front Leg Room: 1,085 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,430 mm Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm Rear Head Room: 958 mm Rear Leg Room: 894 mm Blind Spot Detection Rear Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm Grey aluminum rims Overall height: 1,443 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,331 mm Front Head Room: 1,024 mm Overall Width: 1,849 mm Wheelbase: 2,875 mm 360 Camera Power child safety locks Lithium ion motor battery Vehicle Emissions: ZEV Fuel Type: Electric AppLink Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 4.4 s Lane Keep Assist Curb weight: 1,928 kg Lane Departure Warning: Active Front exterior parking camera Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera Front and rear reverse sensing system LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 5 USB ports Anti-theft alarm system w/ video recording Fuel Consumption: City: 1.8 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 1.9 L/100 km 4G WiFi Synthetic Leather Seats Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Fast Charging Laminated Glass Sunroof FM/HD Radio Max Cargo Capacity : 648 L Gross Vehicle Weight : 2,301 kg Overall Length: 4,694 mm Keyless ignition start & door entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.