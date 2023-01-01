2022 Toyota RAV4

$33,433 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 0 , 5 9 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10348077

10348077 Stock #: B01PA175

B01PA175 VIN: 2T3B1RFV3NW250655

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 100,597 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/body-colour surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Forward Collision Warning Lane Keep Assist Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Blind Spot Monitoring Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Silver styled steel rims Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Clock: In-radio display LED Lights Diameter of tires: 17.0" Overall height: 1,702 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km Front Head Room: 991 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km Curb weight: 1,580 kg Rear Leg Room: 960 mm Fuel Capacity: 55 L Urethane shift knob trim Overall Length: 4,595 mm Overall Width: 1,855 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm Wheelbase: 2,690 mm Rear Head Room: 1,016 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,433 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,091 kg Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm Manual child safety locks Lane Departure Warning: Active Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring 5 USB ports LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Rear Hip Room : 1,211 mm Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota) Max cargo capacity: 1,977 L

