2022 Toyota RAV4
Limited WINTER TIRE PACKAGE INCLUDED
2022 Toyota RAV4
Limited WINTER TIRE PACKAGE INCLUDED
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$39,739
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,821KM
VIN 2T3D1RFVXNC276423
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N11PA102T
- Mileage 35,821 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel!
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
The Toyota RAV4 is here to help you squeeze more out of your busy lifestyle. This 2022 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Introducing the Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether you're running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today! This SUV has 35,821 kms. It's magnetic grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is Limited. Stepping up to this top of the line all-wheel drive RAV4 Limited is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with SofTex leather heated and cooled seats, a leather heated steering wheel, power sunroof, Toyota's Smart Key system with push button start, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio Premium 3.0, Apple CarPlay, wireless device charging and exclusive aluminum wheels. Additional features include a birds-eye-view camera, a power drivers seat with memory settings, rear heated seats, LED headlights and fog lights, heated power mirrors, hands free power liftgate, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, parking assist and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Rear Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels: 19" Alloy
Chrome Grille w/Body-Colour Surround
Tires: 235/55R19
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Mobile hotspot internet access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Apple CarPlay
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver and passenger seats, driver seat memory system and lumbar support
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Lane Keep Assist
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot
Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS) w/Intelligent Parking Assist (IPA) Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Birdft.s Eye View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
55 L Fuel Tank
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.177 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,134 kgs (4,705 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and start/stop engine
499.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Real-Time Traffic Display
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Android Auto
Radio: Premium Audio -inc: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 9" touch screen, 11-speaker JBL w/Clari-Fi audio system, SiriusXM w/3-month All-Access trial, embedded navigation, Destination Assist (1-year trial), Remote Connect (1-year trial)...
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights
360 Camera
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
