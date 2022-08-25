2022 Toyota Tacoma

$52,360 + taxes & licensing 5 , 3 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8992957

Stock #: BC0311

VIN: 3TYDZ5BN7NT008442

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 5,344 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Trailer Hitch Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 75 Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Cupholders: Front and rear Overhead console: Mini Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Mechanical Double wishbone front suspension Front Independent Suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Speed-proportional power steering Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary engine cooler Silver styled steel rims Audio system memory card slot Video Monitor Location: Front Driver and passenger knee airbags Clock: In-radio display Overall Width: 1,890 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.5 L/100 km Tires: Width: 245 mm Rear Head Room: 973 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 13.0 L/100 km Rear Shoulder Room: 1,496 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,540 kg Front Hip Room: 1,453 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Wheelbase: 3,569 mm Front Leg Room: 1,090 mm Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear Front Head Room: 1,009 mm Fuel Capacity: 79 L TOUCHSCREEN Rear Leg Room: 828 mm Curb weight: 2,032 kg Manual child safety locks Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Overall Height : 1,794 mm EZ Tailgate Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) Overall Length : 5,726 mm

