$33,273+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Honda HR-V
Sport - Moonroof - Heated Seats
2023 Honda HR-V
Sport - Moonroof - Heated Seats
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$33,273
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,100KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3CZRZ2H59PM102360
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,100 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Offering top notch comfort, and a perky personality, this 2023 Honda HR-V is easily one of the most family friendly compact SUVs in its segment. This 2023 Honda HR-V is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This 2023 Honda HR-V is easily a top contender in the adventure seeking - compact SUV segment. The cabin is extremely flexible and feels very airy, allowing for a sporty and fun ride while having the ability to bring it all with you. With a muscular and sleek styling approach, the HR-V boldly stands out in a crowd and comes prepared for a busy schedule full of adventure. Whether you're hitting your favorite biking trail or just hitting the road home, choose your own adventure in this impressive and highly capable 2023 HR-V.This low mileage SUV has just 16,100 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our HR-V's trim level is Sport. Step up to this HR-V Sport, which comes with an electrically-adjustable moonroof, a heated steering wheel, full-time all-wheel-drive system, heated front seats with 6-way adjustment, LED lights, a 7-inch touchscreen with a 6-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and proximity keyless entry with remote start. Safety is assured with a raft of systems including blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and traffic sign recognition. Additional features include vehicle stability assist, road departure mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Offering top notch comfort, and a perky personality, this 2023 Honda HR-V is easily one of the most family friendly compact SUVs in its segment. This 2023 Honda HR-V is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This 2023 Honda HR-V is easily a top contender in the adventure seeking - compact SUV segment. The cabin is extremely flexible and feels very airy, allowing for a sporty and fun ride while having the ability to bring it all with you. With a muscular and sleek styling approach, the HR-V boldly stands out in a crowd and comes prepared for a busy schedule full of adventure. Whether you're hitting your favorite biking trail or just hitting the road home, choose your own adventure in this impressive and highly capable 2023 HR-V.This low mileage SUV has just 16,100 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our HR-V's trim level is Sport. Step up to this HR-V Sport, which comes with an electrically-adjustable moonroof, a heated steering wheel, full-time all-wheel-drive system, heated front seats with 6-way adjustment, LED lights, a 7-inch touchscreen with a 6-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and proximity keyless entry with remote start. Safety is assured with a raft of systems including blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and traffic sign recognition. Additional features include vehicle stability assist, road departure mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Windows
MOONROOF
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Collision Mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Palladino Honda
2021 Honda CR-V LX 4WD - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 37,198 KM $29,252 + tax & lic
2021 Honda CR-V LX 4WD - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 21,699 KM $29,753 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT - Sunroof - Remote Start 24,935 KM $23,494 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Palladino Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-673-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$33,273
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2023 Honda HR-V