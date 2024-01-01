Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

Offering top notch comfort, and a perky personality, this 2023 Honda HR-V is easily one of the most family friendly compact SUVs in its segment. This 2023 Honda HR-V is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

This 2023 Honda HR-V is easily a top contender in the adventure seeking - compact SUV segment. The cabin is extremely flexible and feels very airy, allowing for a sporty and fun ride while having the ability to bring it all with you. With a muscular and sleek styling approach, the HR-V boldly stands out in a crowd and comes prepared for a busy schedule full of adventure. Whether you're hitting your favorite biking trail or just hitting the road home, choose your own adventure in this impressive and highly capable 2023 HR-V.This low mileage SUV has just 16,100 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our HR-V's trim level is Sport. Step up to this HR-V Sport, which comes with an electrically-adjustable moonroof, a heated steering wheel, full-time all-wheel-drive system, heated front seats with 6-way adjustment, LED lights, a 7-inch touchscreen with a 6-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and proximity keyless entry with remote start. Safety is assured with a raft of systems including blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and traffic sign recognition. Additional features include vehicle stability assist, road departure mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application



Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Windows

MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Collision Mitigation

